Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.

Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,913.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,780 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.4% of Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2,050.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 9,448,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,004,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008,600 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,053.0% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 7,252,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $770,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915,879 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,213,777 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $16,996,815,000 after acquiring an additional 639,231 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2,089.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,800,274 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $509,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock valued at $15,764,696. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $214.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 104.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

