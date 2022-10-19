América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,649,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $217,561,000 after purchasing an additional 72,379 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 6.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in shares of América Móvil in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMX opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.19. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.82. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.50 to $20.40 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of América Móvil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

América Móvil Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

