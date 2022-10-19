American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL) Shares Up 1.1%

American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.71 and last traded at $39.71. 8 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.27.

American Century Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Low Volatility ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Century Low Volatility ETF stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Century Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:LVOL – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,129 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 78.36% of American Century Low Volatility ETF worth $6,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

