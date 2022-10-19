AMERISAFE (AMSF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 15.64%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AMERISAFE to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMSF opened at $49.94 on Wednesday. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $963.04 million, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.44.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMERISAFE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 27.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,325,000 after acquiring an additional 147,618 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 434.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 72.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 20.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in AMERISAFE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMERISAFE

(Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Read More

