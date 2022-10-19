Amphenol (APH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Amphenol has set its Q3 guidance at $0.73-0.75 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Amphenol to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $70.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.21 and a 200-day moving average of $70.85. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.45.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 14.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

