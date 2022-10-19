Analyzing Blackstone (NYSE:BX) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG)

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) and TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blackstone and TPG’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackstone $22.58 billion 2.80 $5.86 billion $5.48 16.45 TPG $4.98 billion 1.79 $230.90 million N/A N/A

Blackstone has higher revenue and earnings than TPG.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackstone 0 7 8 0 2.53 TPG 0 9 3 0 2.25

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Blackstone and TPG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Blackstone currently has a consensus price target of $121.31, indicating a potential upside of 34.61%. TPG has a consensus price target of $32.18, indicating a potential upside of 11.51%. Given Blackstone’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blackstone is more favorable than TPG.

Profitability

This table compares Blackstone and TPG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackstone 22.48% 20.80% 10.67% TPG N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.9% of Blackstone shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.8% of TPG shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Blackstone shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 77.4% of TPG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Blackstone pays an annual dividend of $5.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. TPG pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Blackstone pays out 92.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Blackstone beats TPG on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia. The firm's corporate private equity business pursues transactions throughout the world across a variety of transaction types, including large buyouts,special situations, distressed mortgage loans, mid-cap buyouts, buy and build platforms, which involves multiple acquisitions behind a single management team and platform, and growth equity/development projects involving significant majority stakes in portfolio companies and minority investments in operating companies, shipping, real estate, corporate or consumer loans, and alternative energy greenfield development projects in energy and power, property, dislocated markets, shipping opportunities, financial institution breakups, re-insurance, and improving freight mobility, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, enterprise tech and consumer, as well as consumer technologies. The firm considers investment in Asia and Latin America. It has a three year investment period. Its hedge fund business manages a broad range of commingled and customized fund solutions and its credit business focuses on loans, and securities of non-investment grade companies spread across the capital structure including senior debt, subordinated debt, preferred stock and common equity. Blackstone Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices across Asia, Europe and North America.

About TPG

TPG Inc. operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies. The company invests in private equity funds, real estate funds, fund of hedge funds, and credit funds. TPG Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. TPG Inc. operates as a subsidiary of TPG GP A, LLC.

