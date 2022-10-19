Analyzing Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) and PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV)

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) and PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and PetVivo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A PetVivo $120,000.00 203.96 -$5.01 million ($0.75) -3.24

Profitability

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PetVivo.

This table compares Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -0.84% PetVivo -3,817.65% -99.68% -82.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of PetVivo shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of PetVivo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and PetVivo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 0 0 0 0 N/A PetVivo 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include 17 therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

