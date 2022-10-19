Andesa Financial Management Inc. Buys 620 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.7% of Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 915,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,063.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 13,341 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.18.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ opened at $166.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.96 and a 200 day moving average of $172.78. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

