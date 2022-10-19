Annex Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,002 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. City State Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,343,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 44.9% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $166.01 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.18.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

