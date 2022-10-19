Anpario plc (LON:ANP) Insider Karen Prior Purchases 80,000 Shares

Anpario plc (LON:ANP – Get Rating) insider Karen Prior purchased 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 159 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £127,200 ($153,697.44).

Shares of Anpario stock opened at GBX 395 ($4.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £94.22 million and a P/E ratio of 1,717.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 504.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 529.37. Anpario plc has a 12-month low of GBX 380 ($4.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 710 ($8.58).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Anpario’s payout ratio is currently 40.22%.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anpario in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Anpario plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes natural feed additives for animal health, hygiene, and nutrition. Its health and performance category offers various products that support and maintain animal gut health, such as phytogenic and acid based eubiotics, and omega fatty acids under the Orego-Stim, Optomega, pHorce, Salgard, Salkil, Genex, and Optimax brands; feed quality category provides products, such as enzymes, antioxidants, pellet binders, mould inhibitors, and acid based eubiotics under the pHorce, Salkil, Salgard, Oxigard, Moldgard, and Mastercube brands.

