APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 59.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,199 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,705,000. BOKF NA grew its holdings in APA by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 73,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in APA during the first quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in APA by 25.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $39.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 3.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.01. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $22.94 and a 1-year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

APA Increases Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.62%.

APA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

