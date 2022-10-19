Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Short Interest Up 7.9% in September

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,820,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the September 15th total of 9,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of APLS stock opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average of $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $70.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.16 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 660.59% and a negative return on equity of 272.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.23.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $84,012.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,728,250.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total value of $84,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,728,250.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,660 over the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the second quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

