Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Apollo Medical were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical Stock Performance

Apollo Medical stock opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $133.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $269.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMEH. Barclays boosted their price target on Apollo Medical from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. William Blair began coverage on Apollo Medical in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About Apollo Medical

(Get Rating)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMEH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.