Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 225,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 6.7% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 219,727 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,041,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in Apple by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 55,779 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its position in Apple by 64.9% in the second quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 21,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Apple by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 76,939 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 8,053 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 306,087 shares of company stock valued at $47,252,854. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Apple Stock Up 0.9 %
AAPL stock opened at $143.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.86.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.
Apple Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
