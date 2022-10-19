Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Major Shareholder Ares Management Llc Purchases 200,000 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 50,671,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,487,222.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 12th, Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $326,000.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $318,000.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 5th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00.

ARES stock opened at $66.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.12 and its 200 day moving average is $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $618.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.30 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 14.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Ares Management by 13,281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,877 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,210,000 after buying an additional 846,923 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,099,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,541,000 after buying an additional 633,684 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,748,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 1,212.8% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 641,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,118,000 after buying an additional 592,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $92.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.22.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

