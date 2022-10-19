Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,207 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 926.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $2,186,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 6,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $779,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,650.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 261,569 shares of company stock valued at $32,313,351 in the last 90 days. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANET shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.95.

Arista Networks stock opened at $106.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $148.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.05.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.