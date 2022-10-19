Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on AWI. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.
Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance
Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $82.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,882,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,725 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 25,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period.
About Armstrong World Industries
Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.
