Artisanal Spirits (LON:ART) Stock Price Down 8.5%

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc (LON:ART – Get Rating)’s share price was down 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.85). Approximately 11,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 35,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.50 ($0.92).

Artisanal Spirits Trading Down 8.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 70.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 70.74. The firm has a market cap of £48.84 million and a PE ratio of -12.07.

About Artisanal Spirits

(Get Rating)

The Artisanal Spirits Company plc curates and sells premium single cask scotch malt whisky and other spirits to its members in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company creates small batches of blended malt whiskies, grain whiskies, rum, and gin under the J.G. Thomson brand. It sells its products online under The Scotch Malt Whisky Society brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artisanal Spirits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisanal Spirits and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.