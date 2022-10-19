Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 3,382 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,549,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,889 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,499 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1,269.3% in the first quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,195,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,274 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $37,218,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,608,000 after acquiring an additional 490,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on DD. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.79.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE DD opened at $55.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day moving average is $60.17. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.