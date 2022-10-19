Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires New Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 424.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2,173.9% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

OMCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.88.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,992.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $4,287,245. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

OMCL opened at $79.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.11. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.70 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 62.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

