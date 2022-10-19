Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 181.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,312 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTW. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Manitowoc by 14.6% during the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 14.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,227,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,588,000 after purchasing an additional 281,654 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 103.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 380,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 193,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the first quarter worth about $2,217,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 193.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 221,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 145,601 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MTW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $14.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $12.00 price target on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.43.

Manitowoc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.03. The company has a market capitalization of $299.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.15). Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Manitowoc’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Manitowoc

In other Manitowoc news, CEO Aaron H. Ravenscroft bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 214,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,132,313.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,119 shares of company stock valued at $124,994. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

About Manitowoc

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.