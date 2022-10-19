Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 10,434 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,434 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 25.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGA opened at $137.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $138.44.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.60%.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,189.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.30.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

