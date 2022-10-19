Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 162,902 Shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 347,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,902 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Immersion were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in shares of Immersion by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 34,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion Price Performance

Immersion stock opened at $5.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.27 million, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. Immersion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Immersion ( NASDAQ:IMMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 25.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Immersion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eric Singer bought 64,007 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $329,636.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 566,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,166.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Singer bought 64,007 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $329,636.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 566,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,166.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William C. Martin acquired 15,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $86,152.29. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 574,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,266,594.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 160,501 shares of company stock valued at $857,916. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Immersion Profile

(Get Rating)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.