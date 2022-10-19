Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 21,393 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) by 729.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,197,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,797,000 after acquiring an additional 109,373 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,491,000 after purchasing an additional 286,750 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,737,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,391,000 after purchasing an additional 253,401 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,420,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,868,000 after purchasing an additional 44,434 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,316,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,613,000 after purchasing an additional 204,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,237.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 7,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $464,993.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $195,370.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GWRE. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guidewire Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.56.

NYSE GWRE opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 1.31. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $54.04 and a one year high of $128.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.42.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.63 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

