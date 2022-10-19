Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.00.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

CW opened at $160.48 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $123.84 and a 1 year high of $162.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $146.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $609.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.66%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

