Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,340 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,915 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 171.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at about $157,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. 58.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average of $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $735.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.65. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Announces Dividend

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) ( NASDAQ:NFBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $40.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 35.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 3,500 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $51,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,208 shares in the company, valued at $670,434.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Profile

(Get Rating)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

Further Reading

