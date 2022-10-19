Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Position in United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 33,553 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UFCS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 72.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 51.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Fire Group during the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Fire Group by 9.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Fire Group stock opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.05. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.85 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98.

United Fire Group ( NASDAQ:UFCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $219.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.80 million. United Fire Group had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

In other news, Director George D. Milligan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,554.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director George D. Milligan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.74 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 55,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,554.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Micah G. Woolstenhulme purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $29,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 25,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,412.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $186,765. 5.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UFCS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Fire Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

