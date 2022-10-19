Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,965 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 664.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.32. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $28.06.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $44,331.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,132.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.61.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

