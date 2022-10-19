Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,796 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,547 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,558,000 after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,173,000 after purchasing an additional 50,079 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,820,000 after purchasing an additional 16,088 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 753,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,052,000 after purchasing an additional 68,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,009,000 after purchasing an additional 21,060 shares in the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Price Performance

NASDAQ TRST opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $37.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $32.22. The company has a market cap of $646.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.91.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $47.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.55%.

Insider Activity

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $27,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,043 shares in the company, valued at $851,085.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.68 per share, with a total value of $27,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,043 shares in the company, valued at $851,085.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Curley bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.12 per share, with a total value of $25,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,403.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,135 shares of company stock valued at $137,034 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

