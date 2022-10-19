Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,877 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,721 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tutor Perini alerts:

Tutor Perini Price Performance

Tutor Perini stock opened at $6.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38. Tutor Perini Co. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $15.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.62). The firm had revenue of $861.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. Equities analysts expect that Tutor Perini Co. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tutor Perini in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Tutor Perini from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tutor Perini to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Tutor Perini Profile

(Get Rating)

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.