Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,096 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,975,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,485 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,035,000 after purchasing an additional 811,897 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,997,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,247,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,201,000 after purchasing an additional 399,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,704,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Kilroy Realty Increases Dividend

NYSE KRC opened at $42.71 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $55.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 130.91%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.