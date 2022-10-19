Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,942 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,042 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,681,000 after acquiring an additional 28,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,415,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $340,552,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 9.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,969 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $186,654,000 after acquiring an additional 154,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 0.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 932,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,934,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 30.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 316,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after buying an additional 73,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.4 %

BMI opened at $96.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 0.82. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.20 and a 52-week high of $112.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.12.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.04 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $227,696.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,143,400.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Articles

