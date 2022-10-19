Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,659,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906,636 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 163,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 275,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 25,128 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,049,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 319,762 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 69,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 4,921,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after purchasing an additional 61,287 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rigel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RIGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ RIGL opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $152.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 million. Rigel Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 406.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs to treat hematologic disorders, cancer, and rare immune diseases. The company offers Tavalisse, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.