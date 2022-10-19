Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.69 Million Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,259 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 104.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 133,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,731,000 after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 118.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 327,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after buying an additional 177,487 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 46.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. 89.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $49.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $62.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $49.23.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Articles

