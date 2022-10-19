Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.70 Million Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,415,908,000 after buying an additional 83,222 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in State Street by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,636,022,000 after purchasing an additional 85,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in State Street by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,119,244,000 after purchasing an additional 222,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in State Street by 36.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,101 shares during the last quarter. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on STT. Citigroup increased their price target on State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on State Street from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on State Street from $82.00 to $74.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.81.

State Street Price Performance

State Street stock opened at $64.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.82. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a one year low of $58.62 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.90%.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Articles

