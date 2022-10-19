Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.79 Million Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 1,486.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 237.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $80.41 and a 12-month high of $128.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.70.

Bunge Announces Dividend

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.43). Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bunge from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

About Bunge

(Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

