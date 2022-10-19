Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.79 Million Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 62.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,685,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 58,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 24.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.44.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $104.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $223.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.39.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

