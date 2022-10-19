Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.86 Million Position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 801.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 525,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,572,000 after purchasing an additional 467,525 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 72,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in West Fraser Timber by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 288,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,142,000 after buying an additional 67,652 shares during the period. 51.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC downgraded West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $74.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.49. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $102.96.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $7.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.07 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $12.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.98 EPS for the current year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.77%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Featured Stories

