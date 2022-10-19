Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.92 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in FOX by 4.1% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in FOX in the first quarter worth $224,000. Unigestion Holding SA boosted its stake in FOX by 10.1% in the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 921,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,969,000 after purchasing an additional 84,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the first quarter worth $36,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXA shares. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on FOX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FOX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.85.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

