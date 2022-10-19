Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 357.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,707 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PGC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 330.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 54,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after buying an additional 45,416 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 240.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $126,875.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,347,738.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Price Performance

Shares of PGC stock opened at $36.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $655.20 million, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.03. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.71 and a fifty-two week high of $38.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 25.56%. The company had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PGC. StockNews.com began coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Peapack-Gladstone Financial to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

