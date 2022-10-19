Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 130,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RVNC. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,047,000 after purchasing an additional 265,422 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,441,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,605,000 after purchasing an additional 237,722 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,902,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,868,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 196,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

Insider Transactions at Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5 %

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $297,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,956.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVNC opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.66.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Revance Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.