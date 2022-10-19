Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $1.89 Million in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 158,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMFC. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 77.5% in the first quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 71,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 31,064 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 24.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 3.1% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 484,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,716,000 after buying an additional 33,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 10.8% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

NMFC opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.21. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $14.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45.

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $73.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.64 million. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 45.29% and a return on equity of 9.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is 99.17%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

