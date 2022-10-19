Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 38,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $250,108,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth $57,725,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,253,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,658,551,000 after acquiring an additional 846,179 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 111.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $71,545,000 after acquiring an additional 779,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,747,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,434,000 after acquiring an additional 726,267 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.69. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $50.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total value of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 7,638 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $356,541.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 121,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,662,143.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,885 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.92, for a total transaction of $792,244.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,712.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,546 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,120 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

