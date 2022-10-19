Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 12,843 Shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,843 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ERII. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 73.6% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,867,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after purchasing an additional 791,518 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $10,516,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $7,890,000. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Recovery by 7.5% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,959,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,598,000 after acquiring an additional 205,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the first quarter worth about $3,798,000. 73.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Recovery

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $404,914.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,619 shares in the company, valued at $245,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Lisa A. Pollina sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $62,316.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,018. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherif Foda sold 15,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $404,914.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,579 shares of company stock worth $512,151 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ERII opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.29 and a beta of 1.16. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $26.20.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 11.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on ERII. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Energy Recovery to $27.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

