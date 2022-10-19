Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 1,889 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $627,225,000 after buying an additional 60,541 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 19.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,208,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $228,862,000 after buying an additional 195,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $181,623,000 after buying an additional 38,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 886,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,732,000 after buying an additional 21,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AYI opened at $175.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.51. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.71 and a 1-year high of $224.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. Acuity Brands’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.43.

In other news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $174.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,144.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, and RELOC Wiring Solutions brands.

