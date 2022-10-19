Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 94,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter worth approximately $351,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,015,000 after acquiring an additional 742,370 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,980 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,456,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth $62,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

X opened at $20.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $23.83. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on X. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

