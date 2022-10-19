Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 60,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Air Transport Services Group

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Transport Services Group Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.65. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.53.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

Further Reading

