Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $394,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group in the first quarter worth $1,317,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 43.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Encore Capital Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.12 and a 1 year high of $72.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.26. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $356.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

