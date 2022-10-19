Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 998,380 Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 998,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $682,000. Osmium Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Express by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,614,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,748,000 after buying an additional 333,900 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Express alerts:

Express Stock Performance

NYSE:EXPR opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24. Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $4.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Express ( NYSE:EXPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $464.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.62 million. Express had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 440.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Express, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Express

(Get Rating)

Express, Inc provides apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 561 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.