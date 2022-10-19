Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) by 2,132.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,895 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 184,254 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 50.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 44.4% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ASPN. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $44.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

Shares of NYSE:ASPN opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $65.99. The company has a market cap of $398.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $45.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.64 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 46.41% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

